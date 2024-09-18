Day after pager blasts, walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Beirut; three dead, 100 wounded

BEIRUTl: A day after a dozen people were killed in a series of deadly pager explosions across Lebanon, hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated late Wednesday afternoon in Beirut killing three people.

"Three martyrs fell after devices exploded in the town of Sohmor," the state-run National News Agency said. The Lebanese government confirmed that more than 100 people suffered injuries by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country.

Hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, at around the same time as the compromised pagers, a security source has now revealed.

The state news agency said pagers and "devices" had also exploded in Hezbollah strongholds in the east and south, with AFP correspondents also reporting hearing explosions.