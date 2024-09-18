US official slams anti-Indian immigrant rhetoric days after Trump aide’s racist remark on Harris

At a think tank event on US-India relations, Verma underscored the contributions of Indian Americans and South Asians to the US and stated that the "immigrant experience" is a crucial aspect of the relationship, strengthened by shared values between the two nations.

"The fact is that people-to-people ties have propelled this relationship forward, and we have to continue to support and lift them up. It is why we are opening new consulates in India and why we have worked so hard to reduce the wait times and visa backlogs. It is why we have doubled down on our cooperation in arts, sports, culture, women’s empowerment, and so much more. It is why the student experience for Indians studying in the United States is so important to us, and we strive to make that better and easier each year," Verma said at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

"We’ve seen the incredible gains, from one of our astronauts in space today, to members of Congress, to so many in our military, to the doctors in our hospitals and teachers in our schools, in business, government, and across every sector of America. Indian Americans and South Asians have made their mark, and that quest for the American dream continues. This has been an amazing facet of our relationship," he added.

However, Verma came down heavily against the anti-immigrant rhetoric used by Republicans under Trump, asserting that such measures could damage America's ties with India.

"That is why it is so hard to fathom perspectives that are anti-immigrant and yet pro-US-India economic, security, and cultural ties. The two do not go together. And, in fact, nothing could be more threatening or damaging to US-India ties than the recent demonisation of immigrants we’ve seen careening through cyberspace and our TV screens in recent days, which includes vile and racist attacks directed at Indian-Americans," he said.

The State Department official said such kinds of language "have no place in American society" and called on to "reject them outright."

"After all, when we speak of shared values in the US-India relationship, our countries have a long history of pushing for social justice for our most vulnerable populations. We must continue to learn from each other and advance these values. Standing up for America as a diverse, multicultural, and inclusive society is something I will do at every opportunity," he said.