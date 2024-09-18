US official slams anti-Indian immigrant rhetoric days after Trump aide’s racist remark on Harris

Richard Verma, the highest-ranking Indian-American in the US State Department, criticised the anti-immigrant rhetoric targeting the Indian community, noting that it is inconsistent to oppose immigration while supporting strong US-India ties.
Verma is the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and a former US ambassador to India from 2015 to 2017. His comments come days after racist remarks directed at Vice President Kamala Harris by Laura Loomer, a close aide to former President Donald Trump.
Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist, posted on social media claiming that the White House will "smell like curry" and "be facilitated via a call centre" if Harris becomes President. She has since doubled down on the racist rhetoric against Harris and the Indian community.
At a think tank event on US-India relations, Verma underscored the contributions of Indian Americans and South Asians to the US and stated that the "immigrant experience" is a crucial aspect of the relationship, strengthened by shared values between the two nations.
"The fact is that people-to-people ties have propelled this relationship forward, and we have to continue to support and lift them up. It is why we are opening new consulates in India and why we have worked so hard to reduce the wait times and visa backlogs. It is why we have doubled down on our cooperation in arts, sports, culture, women’s empowerment, and so much more. It is why the student experience for Indians studying in the United States is so important to us, and we strive to make that better and easier each year," Verma said at the Hudson Institute in Washington.
"We’ve seen the incredible gains, from one of our astronauts in space today, to members of Congress, to so many in our military, to the doctors in our hospitals and teachers in our schools, in business, government, and across every sector of America. Indian Americans and South Asians have made their mark, and that quest for the American dream continues. This has been an amazing facet of our relationship," he added.
However, Verma came down heavily against the anti-immigrant rhetoric used by Republicans under Trump, asserting that such measures could damage America's ties with India.
"That is why it is so hard to fathom perspectives that are anti-immigrant and yet pro-US-India economic, security, and cultural ties. The two do not go together. And, in fact, nothing could be more threatening or damaging to US-India ties than the recent demonisation of immigrants we’ve seen careening through cyberspace and our TV screens in recent days, which includes vile and racist attacks directed at Indian-Americans," he said.
The State Department official said such kinds of language "have no place in American society" and called on to "reject them outright."
"After all, when we speak of shared values in the US-India relationship, our countries have a long history of pushing for social justice for our most vulnerable populations. We must continue to learn from each other and advance these values. Standing up for America as a diverse, multicultural, and inclusive society is something I will do at every opportunity," he said.
'Consistently raise minority concerns with India'
During a Q&A session at the event, Verma was asked if US envoys have had to "suppress" concerns about the treatment of Muslims by the Hindu majority in India. He responded that Washington has consistently raised the issue in discussions with their Indian counterparts.
"When you start the conversation with an acknowledgement that we are not here to lecture; we are not here to point fingers. We are here to live up to those commitments that we have made about inclusive, equal, and democratic systems," the US State Department official said, adding that "good friends and partners do talk about things like this... Is this an important topic? 100 per cent, it's an important topic. And we have to continue to raise it, and our Indian friends will continue to raise concerns about how their nationals are treated here."
"As long as we are committed to trying to do better, to trying to lift people up and not put people down or exclude them from key parts of society, we have to speak up... It is a part of our bilateral dialogue as much as any other issue," Verma continued.
Verma's comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US between September 21-23, where he will attend the Quad leaders' summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Delaware. Modi is also expected to meet with Trump.
Notably, the BJP-led Union government has often been criticised for its handling of minorities and backsliding on press freedom in India. Critics and rights groups have continued to express concern over the Modi government's blind eye towards hate crimes and vigilante violence against Muslims and Christians.