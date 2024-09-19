Lufthansa airlines, Air France extend suspension of Mideast flights

FRANKFURT: German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it was extending a suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut, as regional tensions soared following deadly explosions in Lebanon this week.

"Flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran will be cancelled until September 24," Lufthansa said, citing "the current situation".

Flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26, it added.

"The safety of our passengers and crews is always our top priority," Lufthansa said, adding that it would reassess the situation "in the coming days".