Lufthansa airlines, Air France extend suspension of Mideast flights

FRANKFURT: German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it was extending a suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut, as regional tensions soared following deadly explosions in Lebanon this week.
"Flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran will be cancelled until September 24," Lufthansa said, citing "the current situation".
Flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26, it added.
"The safety of our passengers and crews is always our top priority," Lufthansa said, adding that it would reassess the situation "in the coming days".
Affected passengers can rebook for free or ask for a refund.
Air France said on Thursday that it was extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until end-Friday "because of the security situation", as tensions soar in the Middle East.
France's main carrier had initially suspended flights on Tuesday, after a wave of deadly explosions of Hezbollah pagers.
Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Iran-backed Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon in unprecedented attacks this week, killing 37 people and wounding more than 2,900 others.
The Lufthansa group, whose carriers also include SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.