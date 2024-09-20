Addressing Lankan democracy deficit, graft as important as economy

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is directly linked to its governance crisis, and unless accountability issues, including corruption and democracy deficit, are addressed, the island may not be in a position to overcome its current challenges, subject experts say.

As Sri Lanka goes to polls on September 21, poor governance remains a key concern.

To restore public trust and to change the country’s trajectory, a few measures must be taken in the first 100 days of a new presidency, including the abolition of executive presidency, steps to return to a parliamentary system and create the post of independent public prosecution, says Dr Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, internationally renowned rights advocate, Executive Director of the Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives and Co-Convenor of the Center for Monitoring Election Violence.