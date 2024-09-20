Top Hezbollah commander killed in 'targeted strike' by Israel in Beirut

BEIRUT: A source close to Hezbollah in Lebanon said an Israel air strike Friday killed one of its top military leaders, with Israel confirming it had carried out a "targeted strike" in Beirut.

Requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, the source said the Israeli strike on Hezbollah's stronghold in south Beirut killed the head of the group's elite Radwan unit, Ibrahim Aqil.

A total of three people were killed and 17 wounded, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Israel said it had conducted a "targeted strike" in Beirut, where a security official said an air strike had hit Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the city.

The air strike is the third to hit the southern suburbs of Beirut since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, with the focus of the violence shifting dramatically this week from Gaza to Lebanon.

Strikes blamed on Israel killed a top commander of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in July, and a leader of allied Palestinian militant group Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, in January.

Communication device explosions

Earlier Friday, Israel said Hezbollah had fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon following air strikes which destroyed dozens of the militant group's launchers.

On Thursday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retribution for deadly sabotage attacks on its communications that he blamed on Israel.

Israel has not commented on the communications device explosions, but the intensifying violence comes after it announced it was shifting its war objectives to its northern border with Lebanon.

For nearly a year, Israeli firepower has focused on Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, but its troops have also been engaged in near-daily exchanges with Hezbollah.

The intensifying exchanges came as the UN Security Council prepared to discuss this week's attacks on Hezbollah pagers and two-way radios, which killed 37 people and wounded thousands over two days.

Hezbollah said it targeted at least six Israeli military bases with salvos of rockets after overnight bombardment people in south Lebanon described as among the fiercest so far.

"Some 140 rockets were fired from Lebanon within an hour," an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

The military said that overnight its jets hit infrastructure and "approximately 100 launchers" ready to be fired.

Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed, without elaborating.

'Fear of wider war'

Residents of Marjayoun, a Lebanese town close to the border, said the overnight bombardment was among the heaviest since the border exchanges began last October.

"We were very scared, especially for my grandchildren," said Nuha Abdo, 62. "We were moving them from one room to another."

Clothing store owner Elie Rmeih, 45, counted more than 50 strikes.

"It was a terrifying scene and unlike anything we have experienced since the escalation began.

"We live in fear of a wider war, you don't know where to go."

International mediators have repeatedly tried to avert a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah and staunch the regional fallout of the Gaza war started by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

Speaking for the first time since the device blasts, Nasrallah warned Israel would face retribution for the communications device blasts.

Describing the attacks as a "massacre" and a possible "act of war", Nasrallah said Israel would face "just punishment, where it expects it and where it does not".

Cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have killed hundreds in Lebanon, mostly fighters, and dozens in Israel.

Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes.

Speaking to troops on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "Hezbollah will pay an increasing price" as Israel tries to "ensure the safe return" of its citizens to border areas.

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war," he said.