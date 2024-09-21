Overnight curfew imposed in Sri Lanka following presidential election

COLOMBO: A curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka from 10 pm tonight to 6 am on Sunday as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident following the presidential election, police said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette imposing the curfew order.

The curfew announcement came as the counting of votes is being held. The first results are yet to be declared. The voter turnout in the presidential election is estimated to be around 75 per cent, according to an official.