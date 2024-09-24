Sri Lankans throw out old guard in election upset: What nation’s new Marxist-leaning leader means for economy, IMF loans

What do we know about Sri Lanka’s new president?

Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads both the National People’s Power alliance, or NPP, and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, or JVP. Rooted in Marxist ideology, the JVP was founded in the 1960s with the aim of seizing power through a socialist revolution. But after two failed armed uprisings in 1971 and 1987-89—which resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives—the party shifted towards democratic politics and has remained so for over three decades.

Until this election, the JVP remained a minor third party in Sri Lanka’s political landscape, while power alternated between the alliances led by the two traditional political parties—the United National Party and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party—or their descendant parties.

In 2019, under Dissanayake’s leadership, the NPP was formed as a socialist alliance with several other organisations. While the JVP continues to adhere to Marxist principles, the NPP adopted a center-left, social democratic platform, aiming to attract broader public support.

Despite these efforts, Dissanayake garnered only 3% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election.

But the political landscape shifted dramatically during the economic crisis of 2022. Many Sri Lankans, frustrated with the two traditional parties that had governed the country for over seven decades, turned to the NPP, seeing it as a credible alternative.

The party’s anti-corruption stance, in particular, resonated strongly because many people blamed political corruption for the economic collapse. It helped deliver 42% of the vote to Dissanayake.

While a significant achievement, it also marks a historic first for Sri Lanka—Dissanayake is the first president to be elected without majority support; the remaining 58% of votes were split between candidates from the two traditional parties.

His immediate challenge will be to secure a parliamentary majority in the upcoming elections, a crucial step for his administration to govern effectively.