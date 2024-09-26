Israel prepares for ground operation in Lebanon as US and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire

Israel is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, its army chief said Wednesday as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets across the border and a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group's deepest strike yet.

This comes after the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, as Israel bombed Lebanon this week, killing more than 600 people.

The US, France, and other allies have jointly called for an "immediate" 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict. The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is "intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation."

"We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy," the statement reads.

"We call on all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary cease-fire immediately."

Other signatories include the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli or Lebanese governments or Hezbollah, but senior US officials said all parties were aware of the call for a ceasefire and would be speaking for themselves in the coming hours. The officials said Hezbollah would not be a signatory to the cease-fire, but they believe the government of Lebanon would coordinate its acceptance with the group.

While the ceasefire call applies only to the Israel-Lebanon border, senior US officials said they were looking to use a three-week pause in fighting there to restart stalled negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, addressing troops on the northern border, Israel's Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, claimed that the country's punishing airstrikes this week were designed to "prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah."

Israel says it targeted Hezbollah weapons and rocket launchers. In an apparent reference to the missile fired at Tel Aviv, Halevi told troops: "Today, Hezbollah expanded its range of fire, and later today, they will receive a very strong response. Prepare yourselves."

It was not clear whether he was referring to a ground operation, airstrikes or some other form of retaliation against Hezbollah, which is Lebanon's strongest political force and, with backing from Iran, is widely considered the top paramilitary group in the Arab world.

The Israeli military has said in recent days it had no immediate plans for a ground invasion, but Halevi's comments were the strongest yet, suggesting troops could move in.

Israel said on Wednesday that it would activate two reserve brigades for missions in the north—another sign that Israel plans tougher action.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have steadily escalated since war broke out 11 months ago between Israel and Hamas, another Iran-backed militant group. Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Hamas.

Israel has responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and the targeted killing of Hezbollah commanders while threatening a wider operation.

Nearly a year of fighting had already displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border before the recent escalation.

Israel has vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure its citizens can return to their homes in the north, while Hezbollah has said it will keep up its rocket attacks until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, something that appears increasingly remote.