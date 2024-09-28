Samsung Galaxy Buds FE explosion allegedly leaves user with hearing loss

In a troubling incident reported by HT Tech, a user in Turkey claimed that his Samsung Galaxy Buds FE exploded while in use, resulting in permanent hearing damage for his girlfriend. The story was shared on Samsung's Turkish community forum and has quickly caught the attention of international media.

According to the Mint, The user stated that he had recently purchased the Galaxy Buds FE to pair with his Galaxy S23 Ultra. When he unboxed the earbuds, they had a 36% charge. After borrowing them to test, his girlfriend experienced a shocking event one of the earbuds allegedly exploded while she was wearing it, leading to significant hearing loss.

After the incident, the user took the damaged earbuds to a Samsung service center in Cemalpasa, Adana. Initially, staff members expressed surprise and offered apologies upon seeing the damaged device. However, after a two-day investigation, Samsung reportedly claimed that the earbuds had only "deformed" and had not exploded. They offered a replacement of the same model as a goodwill gesture but stated, "Take it or leave it," advising the user that he could pursue legal action if he was dissatisfied.

The user expressed frustration with the situation, noting that he had been struggling with the aftermath for months. He provided documentation, including the purchase invoice, photos of the earbuds before and after the incident, and medical records confirming the hearing loss was due to the explosion.

While these allegations have not been independently verified, they raise concerns about the safety of Bluetooth devices. This incident highlights ongoing issues regarding the potential risks associated with wireless headphones and emphasizes the need for stringent safety standards in technology manufacturing.