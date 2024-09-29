'Colleagues are insulted, threatened': Defence lawyers in French rape trial

AVIGNON: Gisele Pelicot enters the courtroom to applause from the public gallery. But the warm welcome sometimes transforms into jeers when defence lawyers representing dozens of suspects in the mass rape trial arrive.

The French woman's former husband, who has admitted to the allegations against him, is accused of enlisting men to rape his drugged wife over nearly a decade, a case that has shocked the country and turned Gisele Pelicot, 71, into an icon.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, is not alone in the dock -- 49 other men are accused of raping or attempting to rape his wife, and another has admitted to sedating his own spouse so that he and Pelicot could sexually assault her.

Lawyers for some of the accused say efforts to defend their clients -- already tricky in a case this scrutinised -- are further complicated by colleagues seemingly going too far in attacking Gisele Pelicot.

"If one goes off the rails, all the lawyers go off the rails," said defence attorney Olivier Lantelme, adding all the counsels for the defence are being "lumped together".

Some defence lawyers have insinuated Gisele Pelicot was a willing participant in a libertine couple's sex game, a suggestion she called humiliating and vehemently rejected.

"I never, even for a single second, gave my consent to Mr Pelicot or those other men" who are also on trial, she said.