192 dead, several missing in Nepal floods and landslides

KATHMANDU: The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslides across Nepal reached nearly 200 on Monday, with at least 30 people still missing, according to the police.

Incessant rainfall from last Friday triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in the Himalayan nation.

The weather improved on Sunday following three days of monsoon rains, and rescue and clean-up efforts were underway. Kathmandu remained cut off Sunday as three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides.

At least 192 people have been killed in the continuous rainfall, floods, landslides and inundation, officials from the Nepal Police said.

They said 94 others have also been injured nationwide in the disaster, while 30 others remain missing.

Rescuers retrieved 14 bodies overnight from two buses that were headed to Kathmandu when a landslide buried them.

Another 23 bodies were dug out from vehicles Sunday on the same spot, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu, and workers searched for others who may have been buried.