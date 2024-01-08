Diplomatic row intensifies between India and Maldives as celebs hail Lakshadweep as tourist destination

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The diplomatic row between India and Maldives, over three deputy ministers making derogatory remarks against PM Modi, entered the second day on Monday with both countries summoning each other’s High Commissioners.

India had summoned the Maldives High Commissioner in Delhi, Ibrahim Shaheeb, as a follow-up on the derogatory remarks made by the Maldivian ministers. He was summoned early morning at 9 AM in South Block.

A few hours later, around 12.30 PM, the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar was summoned by their foreign ministry.

"Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large of Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday –to discuss bilateral issues,’’ according to the Indian High Commission in Maldives.

Indian High Commission in Maldives had raised and expressed concerns about the comments on Sunday with the Maldivian foreign office.

Meanwhile, Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu is in China for an official visit. He has refrained from making any comments on this issue, even though the three deputy ministers have been suspended.

Some diplomatic missions in India have begun to make inferences about Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

"We were in Lakshadweep last year upon the Federal government's request to initiate a desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow,’’ said Israel’s Embassy in India. Their spokesperson said on X that he wished he could holiday in Lakshadweep.

We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program.



Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow.



For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here… pic.twitter.com/bmfDWdFMEq — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 8, 2024

Booking portal and Ease My Trip has cancelled all its bookings to Maldives and says it won't accept any more bookings for the island nation.

Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor hailed Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

Miles (of beach) to go before I sleep...#Lakshadweep, you're a beauty and I can't wait to explore you.#ExploreIndianIslands — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 8, 2024

"We have observed a 3400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since the visit of PM Modi. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India’ campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore the country’s beaches,’’ according to Makemytrip.

