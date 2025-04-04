'National crisis': Japan slams Trump tariffs as PM Ishiba urges all necessary measures be taken

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Japanese goods are a "national crisis", Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday ahead of cross-party talks on mitigating the impact.

Japanese firms are the biggest investors into the United States but Trump on Thursday announced a hefty 24-percent levy on imports from the close US ally as part of global "reciprocal" levies.

The measures "can be called a national crisis and the government is doing its best with all parties" to lessen the impact, Ishiba said in parliament.

He called however for a "calm-headed" approach to negotiations with Trump's administration, which has also imposed 25-percent tariffs on auto imports which came into force this week.

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said meanwhile that tariffs "can be a factor in downward pressure on the global and national economies."

Ishiba on Thursday told his ministers "to study closely" the tariffs and "to take all measures necessary including financing support" for domestic industries and protecting jobs, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Ishiba's meetings with party leaders later Friday were aimed at laying the groundwork for the supplementary budget bill, as his minority government needs opposition support to pass it in parliament, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported.

On Friday, Hayashi repeated that Trump's sweeping new tariffs are "extremely regrettable" and that Japan has "serious concerns" about whether they comply with World Trade Organization rules and US-Japan trade agreements.

Japan's main Nikkei 225 index fell more than three percent on Friday, adding to a 2.7-percent drop on Thursday after the S&P 500 on Wall Street dropped by the most in a day since 2020.