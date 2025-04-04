PM Modi says BIMSTEC a model for collective security, unveils 21-point action plan to expand its scope

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that BIMSTEC is a model for inclusive development and collective security, while unveiling a 21-point action plan to expand the grouping's scope during its 6th annual summit in Bangkok.

During the summit, the seven-member grouping of Bay of Bengal littoral and adjacent countries that account for 22 per cent of world population signed an agreement on maritime transport cooperation to strengthen maritime connectivity between South and Southeast Asia, improve logistical efficiency, reduce trade costs, and enhance the movement of goods and people besides unveiling a vision document for their future cooperation.

“For us, BIMSTEC is not merely a regional organization. It is a model for inclusive development and collective security. It stands as a testament to our shared commitments and the strength of our unity,” Modi said in his statement at the summit.

Stating that the grouping embodies the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas”, Modi expressed confidence that together the countries will continue to strengthen the spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual trust, and take BIMSTEC to even greater heights.

“To further strengthen BIMSTEC, we must continue to expand its scope and enhance its institutional capacities,” Modi said as he announced a 21-point action plan to expand the cooperation of the grouping in a host of areas from maritime cooperation to disaster management, from digital connectivity to space cooperation.

Modi proposed to establish connectivity between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the payment systems of BIMSTEC member states, which would offer significant benefits across trade, industry, and tourism, thereby boosting economic activity at all levels.