PM Modi urges Sri Lanka to uphold Tamil aspirations, hold provincial elections

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that India expects Sri Lanka to meet the aspirations of the Tamil community and hold provincial council elections as part of their wide-ranging conversation on Saturday.
The Prime Minister also met a group of Tamil leaders from Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka and reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the community.
“President Disanayaka appraised me of his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan Government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting Provincial Council Elections,” Modi said in his media statement after the talks.
The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been calling for the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, which grants them greater power and autonomy. The 13th Amendment was introduced following the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.
On Modi’s meeting with the Tamil leaders, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister “reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the Sri Lankan Tamil community.”
After the meeting with the Tamil leaders, Modi shared a picture on X, saying: “Meeting with the leaders of Sri Lanka’s Tamil community is always a joy. I expressed my sorrow over the passing of two respected Tamil leaders I knew, R. Sambanthan and Mavai Senathirajah.”
He then added: “I emphasised our unwavering commitment to equality, dignity, and justice for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka.” PM Modi also noted the contributions to their social, economic, and cultural progress, highlighting various projects launched during his visit.
The two sides also discussed the issue of Indian fishermen and the need to treat the issue of them straying into Sri Lankan waters on humanitarian ground.
“It is something that has remained a constant feature of discussions at all levels, including the highest levels between the two sides. As the Prime Minister said himself during his remarks, there was emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. Coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minsiter, Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen.