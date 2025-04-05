PM Modi urges Sri Lanka to uphold Tamil aspirations, hold provincial elections

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that India expects Sri Lanka to meet the aspirations of the Tamil community and hold provincial council elections as part of their wide-ranging conversation on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also met a group of Tamil leaders from Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka and reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the community.

“President Disanayaka appraised me of his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan Government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people ​​and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting Provincial Council Elections,” Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been calling for the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, which grants them greater power and autonomy. The 13th Amendment was introduced following the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.