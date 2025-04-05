Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

KYIV: A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people on Friday, among them nine children, authorities said.

The missile struck a residential area near a children's playground and wounded more than two dozen others, according to the head of the city's military administration.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show bodies lying on a street, while another showed a plume of smoke rising into the evening sky.

"18... that is how many people were killed by the Russians when they launched a missile at Kryvyi Rig. Among them were nine children," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.

He said 61 people were injured in the attack, among them 12 children.

"This is the kind of pain you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy," Lysak added.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said it "delivered a precision strike with a high-explosive missile at a restaurant" in the city "where commanders of formations and Western instructors were meeting".

In separate drone attack on Kryvyi Rig, Lysak said one additional person was killed and three others injured.