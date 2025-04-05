UN urges relief efforts in Myanmar as earthquake death toll rises

BANGKOK: The death toll from last week’s massive earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,354, state media said on Saturday, as UN agencies and foreign aid donors continued to ramp up their emergency relief efforts.

The 7.7 magnitude quake hit a wide swath of the country, causing significant damage to six regions and states including the capital Naypyitaw. The earthquake left many areas without power, telephone or cell connections and damaged roads and bridges, making the full extent of the devastation hard to assess.

It also worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis triggered by the country’s civil war that has internally displaced more than 3 million people and left nearly 20 million in need, according to the United Nations.