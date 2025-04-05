Zelensky slams US embassy for 'weak' reaction to deadly strike

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday slammed the US embassy in Ukraine for what he called a "weak" statement that did not blame Russia for a missile strike that killed 18 people.

The criticism came as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while seeking a thaw in ties with Moscow.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday evening hit a residential area in Zelensky's home town of Kryvyi Rig in central Ukraine, killing 18 including nine children. The Ukrainian president said 62 were wounded.

Writing on social media Zelensky said that the "reaction of the US Embassy is unpleasantly surprising."