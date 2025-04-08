Trump plans $998-a-day fines, property seizure for migrants defying deportation: Report

The Trump administration is planning to impose steep daily fines and seize property from undocumented migrants who fail to comply with deportation orders, according to a report by Reuters.

Citing internal documents and government emails, the report stated that migrants who remain in the United States despite a final deportation order could be fined up to $998 per day — with the penalties being applied retroactively for up to five years. This could lead to individual fines exceeding $1 million in some cases, a senior Trump official told the agency on condition of anonymity.

The fines are based on a 1996 law that was first enforced in 2018 during Trump’s first term. The administration is also considering using civil asset forfeiture to seize the property of those who fail to pay the fines, the Reuters report said.

Responding to queries from the news agency, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said migrants in the country illegally should use a rebranded app, CBP Home (formerly CBP One), to "self deport and leave the country now." If not, they would face the consequences, which include the $998 daily fine.