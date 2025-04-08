US Chief Justice pauses deadline for return of Maryland man 'mistakenly' deported to El Salvador

WASHINGTON: US Chief Justice John Roberts agreed Monday to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The temporary order comes hours after a Justice Department emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing US District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge found he likely would face persecution by local gangs.

But he is no longer in US custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

Xinis gave the administration until just before midnight to "facilitate and effectuate" Abrego Garcia's return.

"The district court's injunction—which requires Abrego Garcia's release from the custody of a foreign sovereign and return to the United States by midnight on Monday—is patently unlawful," Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in court papers, casting the order as one in "a deluge of unlawful injunctions" judges have issued to slow President Donald Trump's agenda.

The Justice Department appeal was directed to Roberts because he handles appeals from Maryland.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th-century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

In a bitterly divided decision, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members "reasonable time" to go to court. But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.