China vows 'firm and forceful' measures in response to new US tariffs as global markets reel

China vowed on Wednesday to take “firm and forceful” measures to protect its interests after US President Donald Trump’s steep 104% tariffs took effect, as global markets came under pressure.

China -- Washington's top economic rival but also a major trading partner -- is the hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products since Trump returned to the White House now reaching a staggering 104 percent.

In response, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian insisted that "the Chinese people's legitimate right to development is inalienable... China's sovereignty, security and development interests are inviolable."

"We will continue to take firm and forceful measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Meanwhile, a white paper shared by chinese state media Xinhua on Wednesday said that Beijing and Washington can resolve trade and economic disputes through "equal" dialogue.

"China and the United States can resolve differences in economic and trade areas through equal-footed dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," the white paper said.

Similarly, Xinhua reported that Beijing’s commerce ministry stated the country had a “firm will” to fight a trade war with Washington.

"With firm will and abundant means, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight till the end if the United States insists on further escalating economic and trade restrictive measures," Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.

A day earlier, China said it will "fight to the end" and warned of countermeasures after Trump threatened to raise his tariffs even further on the world's second-largest economy.

Following the sweeping 10 percent tariffs imposed over the weekend, rates on imports to the United States from exporters including the European Union and Japan rose further on Wednesday.

The customized rates for nearly 60 economies supersede baseline duties that took effect on Saturday. New levels largely range from 11 percent to 50 percent, but retaliation from Beijing will see the US tariffs imposed on China this year rise to a staggering 104 percent.