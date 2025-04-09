US strikes in Yemen kill at least six people, say Houthi rebels

Other strikes targeted Yemen's mountainous Amran governorate, north of the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. There, the Houthis described American strikes hitting telecommunication equipment. Previous U.S. strikes also targeted telecommunications gear in Amran near Jebel Aswad, or the “Black Mountain.”

Strikes later apparently targeted Jebel Nuqum near Sanaa. Others hit Dhamar and Ibb governorates, wounding three.

The U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorization from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began March 15.

The American military also hasn't been providing any information on targets hit in the campaign. The White House has said over 200 strikes have been conducted so far.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking in the Oval Office on Monday during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that America was “not going to relent” in its campaign targeting the Houthis.

“So we have a lot more options and a lot more pressure to apply,” Hegseth said. "And we know, because we see the reports, how devastating this campaign has been in them. And we will not relent.”