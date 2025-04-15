El Salvador's President refuses to release Maryland man 'trafficked' by US government

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's top advisers and Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said Monday that they have no basis for the small Central American nation to return a Maryland man who was wrongly deported there last month. Bukele called the idea "preposterous" even though the US Supreme Court has called on the administration to "facilitate" Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return.

Trump administration officials emphasised that Abrego Garcia, who was sent to a notorious gang prison in El Salvador, was a citizen of that country and that the US has no say in his future. And Bukele, who has been a vital partner for the Trump administration in its deportation efforts, said "of course" he would not release him back to US soil.

"The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?" Bukele, seated alongside Trump, told reporters in the Oval Office Monday. "I don't have the power to return him to the United States."

Should El Salvador want to return Abrego Garcia, the US would "facilitate it, meaning provide a plane," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

But "first and foremost, he was illegally in our country, and he had been illegally in our country," she said. "That's up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That's not up to us."

In a court filing Monday evening, Joseph Mazzara, the acting general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, said it "does not have authority to forcibly extract" Abrego Garcia from El Salvador because he is "in the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation."

Mazarra also argued that Abergo Garcia is "no longer eligible for withholding of removal" because the US designated MS-13 as a foreign terror organization. Abergo Garcia's attorneys say the government has provided no evidence that he was affiliated with MS-13 or any other gang.