Russia claims its deadly attack on Ukraine's Sumy targeted military forces as condemnation grows

International condemnation

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, whose country holds the European Union's rotating presidency, called the attacks "Russia's mocking answer" to Kyiv's agreement to a ceasefire proposed by the United States over a month ago.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen noted that the attack on Sumy came shortly after President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It demonstrates that "Russia shows full disregard for the peace process, but also that Russia has zero regard for human life," Valtonen said.

"I hope that President Trump, the US administration, see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill, and I hope the right decisions are taken," Sikorski told reporters in Luxembourg, where EU foreign ministers met.

Lithuania's foreign minister, Kestutis Budrys, echoed Ukraine's assertion that the Russian strike used cluster munitions to target civilians, calling it "a war crime by definition." The Associated Press has been unable to verify that claim.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack shows that Putin has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire, and called for the European Union to "take the toughest sanctions against Russia to suffocate its economy and prevent it from fueling its war effort."

The EU has imposed 16 rounds of sanctions on Russia and is working on a 17th, but the measures are getting harder to agree on because they also impact European economies.

Germany's chancellor-designate, Friedrich Merz, described the Sumy attack as "a serious war crime" during an appearance on ARD television.

Merz made clear he stands by his past calls to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, something that outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to do. He said the Ukrainian military needs to be able to "get ahead of the situation" and that any delivery of long-range missiles must be done in consultation with European partners.

Asked about Merz's statement, the Kremlin spokesman said such a move would "inevitably lead only to further escalation of the situation around Ukraine," telling reporters that "regrettably, European capitals aren't inclined to search for ways to launch peace talks and are inclined instead to keep provoking the continuation of the war."

Relentless attacks

Russian forces this month have dropped 2,800 air bombs on Ukraine and fired more than 1,400 strike drones and nearly 60 missiles of various types.

The attack on Sumy followed a April 4 missile strike on Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih that killed some 20 people, including nine children.

Trump has previously described the strike on Sumy as a "mistake."

On Monday, he said the mistake was allowing the war to start in the first place, criticizing former President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy and Putin. "Biden could've stopped it and Zelenskyy could've stopped it and Putin should've never started it," Trump said in the Oval Office.

"Everybody's to blame."