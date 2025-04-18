Deadly US strikes hit Yemen fuel port used by Houthis, kill 20 including five paramedics

SANAA: The US military said it had destroyed a key Yemeni fuel port as it targets the country's Houthi rebels, who said Friday that at least 20 people had been killed in the strikes.

The attack on the Ras Issa fuel port aimed to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the Iran-backed Houthis, the US military said.

Washington has hammered the Houthis with near-daily air strikes since March 15 in a bid to end their attacks on civilian shipping and military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthi rebels began their attacks in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel's army said Friday they had intercepted an incoming missile from Yemen.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said: "US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years.

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen".

Ships "have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Issa" despite Washington designating the rebels a foreign terrorist organisation earlier this year, the military command added, without specifying the source of the fuel.

Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said the preliminary death toll stood at 20, including five paramedics.

There were also "50 wounded workers and employees at the Ras Issa oil port, following the American aggression", he said on X.

"The death toll is likely to rise as body parts are still being identified," he added.