Israel bombs humanitarian zones in Gaza, killing at least 90 Palestinians, including children

DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 90 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday, as Israeli troops continued its genocidal war on the besieged strip.

The killed include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff.

At least 11 people were killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, several of them in a tent in the Mwasi area where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living, hospital worker said. Israel has designated it as a humanitarian zone.

Four other people were killed in separate strikes in Rafah city, including a mother and her daughter, according to the European Hospital, where the bodies were brought.

This week, aid groups raised alarm saying that thousands of children have become malnourished, and most people are barely eating one meal a day as stocks dwindle, according to the United Nations.