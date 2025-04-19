Israel bombs humanitarian zones in Gaza, killing at least 90 Palestinians, including children

DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 90 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday, as Israeli troops continued its genocidal war on the besieged strip.
The killed include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff.
At least 11 people were killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, several of them in a tent in the Mwasi area where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living, hospital worker said. Israel has designated it as a humanitarian zone.
Four other people were killed in separate strikes in Rafah city, including a mother and her daughter, according to the European Hospital, where the bodies were brought.
This week, aid groups raised alarm saying that thousands of children have become malnourished, and most people are barely eating one meal a day as stocks dwindle, according to the United Nations.
On Friday, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the head of the World Health Organization’s eastern Mediterranean office, urged the new U.S. ambassador in Israel, Mike Huckabee, to push the country to lift Gaza's blockade so medicines and other aid can enter the strip.
“I would wish for him to go in and see the situation firsthand,” she said.
In his first appearance as ambassador on Friday, Huckabee visited the Western Wall, the holiest Jewish prayer site in Jerusalem’s Old City. He inserted a prayer into the wall, which he said was handwritten by U.S. President Donald Trump. Huckabee said every effort was being made to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas.
Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which continues after it broke a ceasefire deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has so far killed 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, including at least 876 infants under the age of 1. Israel has also targeted and killed hundreds of healthcare workers, aid workers and journalists.
The war has destroyed vast parts of Gaza and most of its food production capabilities. The war has displaced around 90% of the population, with hundreds of thousands of people living in tent camps and bombed-out buildings.