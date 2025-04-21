'Voice for the voiceless': Global tributes pour in to honor Pope Francis after his death

Tributes to Pope Francis poured in from across the globe on Monday after the Vatican announced his death at the age of 88.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, a country that is largely Roman Catholic, focused on the pope's impact on the church, writing on X that "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who on Easter Sunday met with the pope before traveling on to India, wrote on X on Monday that his "heart goes out" to the millions of Christians who loved him, and said: "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who was one of the few official visitors to see Francis during his recent hospitalization, alluded to the pope's personal comfort and advice for her, saying "I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering."

Francis' death, she said, "deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recalled the pontiff as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians.

"He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," she tweeted. "My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

As crowds flocked to St. Peter's Square, well-wishers worldwide laid flowers at churches — many of whose bells tolled in honor of Francis, including at the recently reopened Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Israeli President Issac Herzog, whose role is mostly ceremonial, offered condolences and called Francis a man of "deep faith and boundless compassion."

"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered," Herzog posted on X.

Pope had repeatedly called for an end to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. He had criticised Israel for its targeted attacks on the civilians of Gaza and called for investigations into allegations of genocide.

During a fleeting appearance on the day of Easter, hours before his death, Pope condemned the “deplorable humanitarian situation” caused by Israel's 18-month-long genocidal war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged territory.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings … of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people... I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace," he said.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the global Catholic Church and to all Christians on the passing of Pope Francis, the Pope of the Vatican, who passed away after a life devoted to upholding human and religious values," Palestinian resistance group Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

"Pope Francis was widely known for his unwavering advocacy of interfaith dialogue, his calls for global understanding and peace, and his firm stance against hatred and racism. He consistently opposed aggression and warfare, and was a prominent religious voice in denouncing war crimes and acts of genocide, including those committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the group added.

On social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed Francis for focusing on the world's most vulnerable; Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted a photo of himself on X with the pope, both smiling, and called Francis a "kind, warm and compassionate person;" Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that Francis "was in every way a man of the people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a statement that Francis leaves behind "a great human legacy that will remain etched in the conscience of humanity" and called him "an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to serving the values of peace and justice."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris praised Francis' advocacy for the poor, and calls for improved interfaith relations and a focus on protecting the environment that made him "a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless."

But some critics voiced frustration, with the Women's Ordination Conference lamenting Francis' unwillingness to push for the ordination of women.

"His repeated 'closed door' policy on women's ordination was painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature, and for many, a betrayal of the synodal, listening church he championed," the conference said. "This made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women."

The Vatican announced that Francis, the 266th pope, died Monday morning — a day after his last public appearance on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.