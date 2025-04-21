'If I don't marry you, I'm going to be a priest': Young Jorge's heartbreak paved way to popedom

Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio brought a gust of fresh air into a 2,000-year-old institution that had grown weary and distant during the troubled reign of Pope Benedict XVI.

His time as Pope would go on to transform how the Church spoke, acted, and connected - but long before that, his path to faith began with something far more personal.

It started with a letter, a rejection, and a young boy’s heartbreak.

In the quiet neighbourhood of Membrillar Street in Buenos Aires, 12-year-old Jorge fell for the girl who lived just four doors down - Amalia Damonte. Decades later, in an interview with the Associated Press, Amalia remembered the letter he wrote her, one that got her into more trouble than she could have imagined.

Damonte said, “I remember perfectly that he had drawn me a little white house, which had a red roof, and it said ‘this is what I’ll buy when we marry.’”

"If I don't marry you, I'm going to be a priest," wrote the young Pope.

But as Amalia reflected, “These were childish things, nothing more.”

Still, the letter did not go unnoticed. Her strict parents were furious about the missive.

“My mom broke it off. Good Lord. She came to get me at the school and she said ‘so, you’re getting letters from a boy?’”