'Global voice of justice, shepherd of empathy': Indian leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

Condoling his death, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Pope "a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace. He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity," Rahul wrote in a social media post.

"My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world," he added.

The Goa Church called the demise of Pope Francis a "sad news for the universal church" but also asserted it was a "a moment of giving thanks to God" for providing the leadership of "this great man."

"It is a sad news for the universal church. But at the same time, it is a moment of giving thanks to God. God has led the church for the last almost 12 years now with the leadership of this great man, a man of god. That is why it is also a moment for the church to thank God," Fr Henry Falcao, Director of St Joseph Vaz Renewal Centre at Old Goa, told PTI.

Informing that the mourning period will continue till the funeral takes place, Falcao said it is also a time for the church to pray intensely so that God provides a leader, a new Pope who will guide in these difficult times.

"In these difficult times, the Pope was so vocal. He spoke so much against war. He was a man of peace, he was the man for the poor. It is also a humble prayer of church. These days of mourning are also the days of intense prayer and silence," Falcao said.