'Total chaos': Trump backs US Defence chief Hegseth despite new Signal chat scandal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stood behind his controversial Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth Monday despite a new scandal over his reported use of messaging app Signal to discuss air strikes on Yemen with his wife and others.

"He's doing a great job," Trump said, dismissing the reports as "just fake news."

US media reported that Hegseth used Signal to talk about the air strikes against Yemen's Huthi rebels with people not usually involved in such discussions, just weeks after it emerged that he also shared details about the strikes in another Signal chat to which a journalist had been inadvertently added.

The scandals and reports of turmoil inside the Pentagon are a blow to the newly minted defense secretary, a former Fox News co-host nominated by Trump despite having no high-level military experience and no background in running large organisations.

However, Hegseth was defiant, blaming the media.

"This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations," Hegseth said at the White House, adding: "Not going to work with me."