China is always a congrete threat for US, believes state officials

John David Minnich, a scholar of modern China and assistant professor at the London School of Economics, attributed states' measures largely to targeted, strategic lobbying, not a popular pressure.

A Chinese balloon alarms state officials Critics see China as more anti-American and authoritarian under President Xi Jinping, and US officials say China has a booming hacking-for-hire ecosystem to collect overseas intelligence.

Some state officials also began seeing China as a concrete threat when a Chinese balloon flew over the US in 2023, said Sara Newland, an associate professor of government at Smith College who conducts research with Jaros.

There is this idea that a Chinese investment is actually going to result in the Chinese government spying on individual people or threatening food security in a particular area,she said.

Kansas House Majority Leader Chris Croft, a retired Army colonel, said countering China is a joint effort for states and the US government.

Croft championed a new law greatly limiting property ownership within 160 kilometres of a military installation in Kansas by firms and people tied to foreign adversaries China, but also Cuba, Iran and North Korea. All of us have a part to play, Croft said.

Some skepticism greets state efforts Further limiting foreign property ownership remains popular, with at least 46 proposals in 24 states, but critics liken imposing restrictions to selling snow shovels to Miami residents.

Together, Chinese, Iranian, North Korean and Cuban interests owned less than 1 per cent of the nation's 1. 27 billion acres of agricultural land at the end of 2023, according to a US Department of Agriculture report.

Chinese interests' share was about 2,77,000 acres, or two-hundredths of 1 per cent. In Arkansas, only the state capital of Little Rock is affected by the ban on sister-city relationships.

Even conservatives have questions misgivings about anti-China measures extend even to conservative North Dakota, where a Chinese company's plan to develop farmland near an Air Force base inspired anti-China efforts that spread elsewhere.

Some North Dakota lawmakers wanted to divest a state fund holding billions of dollars in oil tax revenues from Chinese companies.

But the Senate killed a weaker version of the measure last week.

Republican Sen Dale Patten suggested during the debate that lawmakers backing the bill were being inconsistent.

I would guess that this body right now is already heavily invested in neckties that have been manufactured in China, if we want to flip our ties over and take a look at it, Patten said.

That's how difficult it is when we talk about doing something like this.

States aren't likely done with China Minnich said if Trump's tariffs get China to reset relations with the US, that would undercut what states have done.

If Trump seeks sustained decoupling, state measures likely will have minimal effect on China in the short-term, compared to Trump's policies, he said.

Yet states don't seem likely to stop.

Joras said they do have valid concerns about potential Chinese cyberattacks and whether critical infrastructure relies too heavily on Chinese equipment.