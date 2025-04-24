'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump's rare rebuke to Putin after Kyiv attack

Trump's statements came hours after Russia struck Kyiv with an hourslong barrage of missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July. The strikes took place just as peace efforts are coming to a head.

The attack came as weeks of peace negotiations between the two countries appeared to be culminating without an agreement in sight.

Meanwhile, Trump earlier on Wednesday had criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula as part of a possible deal.

Trump said that a deal was "very close" but that Zelenskyy's refusal to accept US terms for ending the conflict -- which began with Russia's invasion -- "will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field.'"

