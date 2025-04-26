Canada's leaders make final pitches ahead of April 28 election upended by Trump

MONTREAL: Canadian leaders campaigned in battleground districts Saturday, two days before an election electrified by US President Donald Trump's threats, with Prime Minister Mark Carney favored after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington.

A victory for Carney's Liberal Party would mark one of the most dramatic turnarounds in Canadian political history.

On January 6, the day former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, his Liberals trailed the Conservatives by more than 20 points in most polls, and Tory leader Pierre Poilievre looked certain to be Canada's next premier.

But in the weeks after that, Trump rolled out a barrage of stiff tariff policies while repeatedly talking about absorbing Canada into the United States.

Outraged Canadians have since booed the American anthem at sporting events and cancelled US travel plans.

When Carney replaced the unpopular Trudeau on March 14, he anchored his message squarely on the threats from Trump, claiming the United States "wants to break us, so they can own us."

The 60-year-old, who has never held elected office but led the central banks of Canada and Britain, has argued his global financial experience makes him the ideal candidate to defend Canada against Trump's volatile trade policies.

"President Trump's tariffs are a direct attack on Canadians and on Canada itself," Carney said Saturday.

"Throughout this campaign, Pierre Poilievre proved that he has no plan to stand up to President Trump."