Canada is gearing up for federal election, here's what at stake

The opposition Conservative Party had hoped to make the election a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity cratered as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged.

But after decades of bilateral stability, the vote is now expected to focus on who is best equipped to deal with Trump.

How will the election work? Voters nationwide will elect all 343 member of the House of Commons, one for each constituency.

There are no primaries or runoffs just a single round of voting.

Like the UK, Canada uses a first-past-the-post voting system, meaning the candidate who finishes first in each constituency will be elected, even if they don't get 50% of the vote.

This has generally cemented the dominance of the two largest parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, because it's difficult for smaller parties to win seats unless they have concentrated support in particular areas.