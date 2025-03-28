PM Mark Carney say Canada's traditional ties with US are over amid auto tariff threats

He also advised that Canada remain patient and allow the economic fallout in the US to take effect. "What if we go to the other side and everything shuts down, and 950,000 US auto workers are sitting around? That’s ugly, but that’s also hopeful," Volpe said. "That’s a whole group that people are going to have to hear from, and they’re not going to talk about the price of eggs. They’re going to talk about how to make rent."

Lana Payne, president of Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, called on the government to protect auto workers and warned the US against trying to shift manufacturing southward while maintaining access to Canada’s market. "If you think you can shift production, factories, mills and reinvest in the United States out of Canada and think that you’re going to have open access to our market, you need to think again," Payne said.

Canadian premiers have also voiced concerns. "Here’s the thing: Donald Trump is trying to create uncertainty all over the world, in Canada included. And he’s trying to make people panic so that he can get a deal that takes advantage of us," said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for an immediate renegotiation of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA), but acknowledged that this might not be realistic under Trump. "It has to happen as soon as possible because right now, we cannot start negotiating piece by piece a new agreement," Legault said. "But we have to be realistic. Is Mr. Trump open to this negotiation?"

Mexico, Canada, and South Korea currently benefit from duty-free access to the US auto market under trade agreements that Trump renegotiated during his first term. However, the new tariffs could significantly disrupt North America’s integrated auto supply chains.

Mayors from Canada, Mexico, and the US are set to meet in Washington on Friday for a trade summit, where they will advocate for tariff relief.

Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, criticized the tariffs as a reckless economic move that could cost thousands of jobs in both countries. She noted that the Ontario-Michigan supply chain alone produces nearly a quarter of North America’s vehicles and warned that Trump’s tariffs would significantly increase vehicle costs. "Under Trump’s tariffs, the cost of a pickup truck would rise by USD 8,000," she said.

According to US Commerce Department data, the United States imported USD 214 billion worth of passenger cars in 2024. The US government has stated that the new tariffs will take effect on April 3, just one week away.