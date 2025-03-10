Ontario slaps 25 per cent tax increase on electricity exports to US in response to Trump's trade war

Trade war intensifies

Trump launched a new trade war last week by imposing tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Trump later said he has postponed 25 per cent tariffs on many goods from Canada and Mexico for a month, amid widespread fears of a broader trade war.

Ford estimated it will add about CA$100 ($69) a month to the bills of each American affected.

“It needs to end. Until these tariffs are off the table, until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not relent,” Ford said.

Ford said Trump changes his mind every day, but if he continues to attack Canada he will do everything it takes to maximize the pain.

“Republicans, at least the ones I speak to, do not agree with President Trump but they are too scared to go out there and say it publicly,” Ford said. “It's a shame but we need to end this.”