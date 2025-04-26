Pope Francis' funeral is set to begin, in a ceremony he helped reimagine

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is being laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony reflecting his priorities as pope and wishes as pastor: Presidents and princes will attend his funeral in St Peter's Square, but prisoners and migrants will usher him into the basilica where he will be buried.

As many as 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral, which Francis choreographed himself when he revised and simplified the Vatican's rites and rituals last year.

His aim was to emphasize the pope's role as a mere priest and not a powerful man of this world, the Vatican said.

It was a reflection of Francis' 12-year project to radically reform the papacy, to emphasize its pastors as servants, and to construct a poor church for the poor. It was a mission he articulated just days after his 2013 election and explained the name he chose as pope, in honour of St Francis of Assisi, who had the heart of the poor of the world, according to the official decree of the pope's life that was placed in his coffin Friday night.

Nevertheless, the powerful will be in attendance Saturday.