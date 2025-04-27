China backs Pakistan amid rising tensions with India over Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, China has expressed its support for Pakistan, urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and prioritise peace. The call for de-escalation came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on April 22, targeted a group of tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist group, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying itself as a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the situation.

In the readout from the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi reiterated China’s longstanding position of support for Pakistan, particularly in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests. He said, “China has always supported Pakistan in its resolute anti-terrorism actions and fully understands Pakistan’s reasonable security concerns.”