China backs Pakistan amid rising tensions with India over Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, China has expressed its support for Pakistan, urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and prioritise peace. The call for de-escalation came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday.
The attack, which took place on April 22, targeted a group of tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist group, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying itself as a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
China, a close ally of Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the situation.
In the readout from the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi reiterated China’s longstanding position of support for Pakistan, particularly in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests. He said, “China has always supported Pakistan in its resolute anti-terrorism actions and fully understands Pakistan’s reasonable security concerns.”
Wang highlighted the importance of an impartial investigation into the attack, highlighting that China was closely monitoring developments.
He urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, acknowledging that conflict would not serve the fundamental interests of either country or contribute to regional peace and stability. “Both sides should meet each other halfway and promote the cooling of the situation,” he said.
This incident has sparked significant tensions between India and Pakistan, with India implementing several punitive measures against its neighbor, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement, and closing the only operational land border crossing at Attari.
India’s decision to suspend the treaty has been met with strong opposition from Pakistan, which has warned that halting river waters would be considered an “act of war.” In retaliation, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India.
In his conversation with Wang, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed China on the ongoing tensions, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to counter-terrorism and stating that Pakistan has always opposed actions that could escalate the conflict. Dar assured Wang that Pakistan was focused on managing the situation in a mature and responsible manner and would continue to maintain communication with China and the international community.
Dar also rejected India’s “unilateral and illegal actions” and “baseless propaganda against Pakistan,” while expressing gratitude for China’s steadfast support.
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a strong strategic partnership with China and their shared vision for regional peace and stability.
“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in its statement.