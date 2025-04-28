Murder charges filed against suspect in ramming attack on Vancouver street festival that killed 11

Witnesses describe how they leaped out of the way

Carayn Nulada said that she pulled her granddaughter and grandson off the street and used her body to shield them from the SUV. She said that her daughter suffered a narrow escape.

"The car hit her arm and she fell down, but she got up, looking for us, because she is scared," said Nulada, who described children screaming, and pale-faced victims lying on the ground or wedged under vehicles.

"I saw people running and my daughter was shaking."

Nulada was in Vancouver General Hospital's emergency room Sunday morning, trying to find news about her brother, who was run down in the attack and suffered multiple broken bones.

Doctors identified him by presenting the family with his wedding ring in a pill bottle and said that he was stable, but would be facing surgery.

James Cruzat, a Vancouver business owner, was at the celebration and heard a car rev its engine and then "a loud noise, like a loud bang" that he initially thought might be a gunshot.

"We saw people on the road crying, others were like running, shouting, or even screaming, asking for help. So we tried to go there just to check what was really actually happening until we found some bodies on the ground. Others were lifeless, others like, you know, injured," Cruzat said.

Vincent Reynon, 17, was leaving the festival when he saw police rushing in. People were crying and he saw bodies on the ground. "It was like something straight out of a horror movie or a nightmare," he said.

Adonis Quita said when he saw the SUV ramming through the crowd, his first reaction was to drag his 9-year-old son out of the area. The boy kept saying "I'm scared, I'm scared," Quita recalled. Later they prayed together. His son had just relocated to Vancouver from the Philippines with his mother to reunite with Quita, who has lived here since 2024. Quita said he worries the child will struggle to adjust to life in Canada after witnessing the horrific event.

Vancouver Mayor Kenneth Sim said the city had "suffered its darkest day."

"I know many of us are fearful and feel uneasy," said the mayor. "I know it's hard to feel this way right now, but Vancouver is still a safe city."