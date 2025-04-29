Canada elections: 'Our old relationship with US is over', says PM Carney after Liberal victory

OTTAWA: In a victory speech before supporters in Ottawa, Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country's old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is 'over'.
"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, yet we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and, above all, we have to take care of each other," he said.
"We will win this trade war," Carney told cheering supporters in Ottawa, while warning of 'challenging' days ahead brought on by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.
Carney stressed the importance of Canadian unity in the face of Washington's threats. "President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen," he asserted.
However, he said that the reality that our world has fundamentally changed must be recognised.