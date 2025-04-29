World

Canada elections: 'Our old relationship with US is over', says PM Carney after Liberal victory

In a stark rebuke of President Donald Trump, PM Carney in his victory speech said that Canada should 'never forget the lessons' of the United States' 'betrayal'.
Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark CarneyPhoto | AFP
OTTAWA: In a victory speech before supporters in Ottawa, Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country's old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is 'over'.

"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, yet we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and, above all, we have to take care of each other," he said.

"We will win this trade war," Carney told cheering supporters in Ottawa, while warning of 'challenging' days ahead brought on by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.

Carney stressed the importance of Canadian unity in the face of Washington's threats. "President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen," he asserted.

However, he said that the reality that our world has fundamentally changed must be recognised.

