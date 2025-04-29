Canada elections: 'Our old relationship with US is over', says PM Carney after Liberal victory

OTTAWA: In a victory speech before supporters in Ottawa, Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country's old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is 'over'.

"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, yet we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and, above all, we have to take care of each other," he said.