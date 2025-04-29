Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh quits as NDP chief after party loses national status in Canada polls

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh, who heads Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), announced his decision to resign after facing a personal and party-wide setback in the federal elections.
Singh lost his own riding of Burnaby Central in British Columbia, while the NDP was reduced to single digits, winning only seven seats, thereby losing its national party status.
The party's performance marked a steep decline from the 2021 elections, where it had secured 24 seats. Its support base dropped by 12 percentage points, falling to just six per cent in this federal election.
Singh, who came third in his constituency, received less than 19 per cent of the vote, trailing behind the Liberal Party’s Wade Chang and the Conservative Party’s James Yan.
This outcome is being seen as a major blow to Khalistani sympathisers in Canada, as Singh has long been viewed as one of their key backers. His resignation brings to a close his leadership of the NDP, which began in October 2017 when he won the leadership race on the first ballot. The NDP had also played a significant role in a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government during his tenure.
Singh said he would step down once an interim party leader is chosen. In a series of posts on X, he said, “It’s been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign. I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats.”
“I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear,” he added.
In another tweet, he stated, “We have built the best of Canada. And we aren’t going anywhere.”
Singh was first elected to the House of Commons in a by-election from Burnaby South in February 2019 with around 39 per cent of the vote and retained the seat in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.
A lawyer by profession, Singh was born on 2 January 1979 in Scarborough, Ontario. He is married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, and they have two children.
While the NDP saw a historic low, a record 22 Indian-Punjabi origin candidates were elected to the House of Commons—split between the Liberal and Conservative parties. This marks an increase from 18 in 2021 and 20 in 2019.
In Brampton, five of the city’s seats were secured by Punjabi-origin candidates. Liberal Ruby Sahota defeated Conservative Amandeep Judge in Brampton North; Maninder Sidhu of the Liberal Party defeated Bob Dosanjh of the Conservatives in Brampton East; and Amandeep Sohi, also from the Liberals, beat Taran Chahal in Brampton Centre.
On the Conservative side, Sukhdeep Kang defeated Liberal Sonia Sidhu in Brampton South, while Amarjeet Gill overcame sitting minister Kamal Khera in Brampton West.
Other successful Indian-Punjabi candidates from the Liberal Party include Anita Anand (Oakville East), Anju Dhillon (Dorval–Lachine), Sukh Dhaliwal (Surrey Newton), Bardish Chagger (Waterloo), Gurbax Saini (Fleetwood–Port Kells), Iqwinder Singh Gaheer (Mississauga–Malton), Param Bains (Richmond East–Steveston), and Randeep Sarai (Surrey Centre).
From the Conservative Party, the victors include Tim Uppal (Edmonton Gateway), Parm Gill (Milton East), Amanpreet Gill (Calgary Skyview), Jasraj Hallan (Calgary East), Dalwinder Gill (Calgary McKnight), Sukhman Gill (Abbotsford South–Langley), Arpan Khanna (Oxford), Harb Gill (Windsor West), and Jagsharan Singh Mahal (Edmonton Southeast).