Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh quits as NDP chief after party loses national status in Canada polls

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh, who heads Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), announced his decision to resign after facing a personal and party-wide setback in the federal elections.

Singh lost his own riding of Burnaby Central in British Columbia, while the NDP was reduced to single digits, winning only seven seats, thereby losing its national party status.

The party's performance marked a steep decline from the 2021 elections, where it had secured 24 seats. Its support base dropped by 12 percentage points, falling to just six per cent in this federal election.

Singh, who came third in his constituency, received less than 19 per cent of the vote, trailing behind the Liberal Party’s Wade Chang and the Conservative Party’s James Yan.

This outcome is being seen as a major blow to Khalistani sympathisers in Canada, as Singh has long been viewed as one of their key backers. His resignation brings to a close his leadership of the NDP, which began in October 2017 when he won the leadership race on the first ballot. The NDP had also played a significant role in a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government during his tenure.