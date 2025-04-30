It's not quite enough a victory for Liberals in Canada, yet it's a 'game changer'

The ex-banker Mark Carney has won the Canadian polls, edging out his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre. The Liberals can celebrate. The latest news emerging out of Ottawa on Tuesday noon, suggests that Liberals picked up an extra seat in Quebec, and thereby managed to increase their number of seats, but not quite enough to get to their coveted majority.

The National Post said that Liberals were on course to win a projected 169 seats — three seats short of a majority.

Carney began his victory speech with the questions, "Who’s ready? Who’s ready — who’s ready — to stand up for Canada with me? And who’s ready — who’s ready — to build Canada strong?"

He struck some right notes, talking about humility, which he said "underscores the importance of governing as a team in cabinet and in caucus and working constructively with all parties across Parliament, of working in partnership with the provinces and the territories and with Indigenous peoples..." Although he spoke about the "American betrayal," he has already had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, the elephant in the room. Carney also said, "We will strengthen our relations with reliable partners in Europe, Asia and elsewhere. "

"It’s time to build new trade and energy corridors, working in partnership with the provinces, territories and Indigenous peoples. It’s time. It’s time to build hundreds of thousands of not just good jobs, but good careers in the skilled trades," he added.