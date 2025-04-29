Multiple challenges await newly elected Canada's PM Mark Carney

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrated election victory on Tuesday, but he admits "daunting" challenges await, including handling Donald Trump and reshaping the economy.

"There is going to be a very short honeymoon," Marci Surkes, a former advisor to Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau, told AFP.

Carney acknowledged in a victory speech that the coming months will be difficult, but said he had the experience to lead Canada through tumultuous times.

"It is a time to be bold to meet this crisis," he told a cheering crowd in Ottawa after the Liberal Party's comeback against the Conservatives.

"The challenges ahead are daunting," he said.

"Big changes, like the ones we're experiencing, are always worrying. We have a long way to go, but I have confidence, I have confidence in you, I have confidence in Canada."

Carney will first have to figure out how to deal with threats from the mercurial American president, who marked election day by again insisting Canada should become the 51st US state.

And he also will have to roll out measures to transform the Canadian economy to make it less reliant on the United States, its largest but no longer reliable trading partner.

The nation of 41 million people sends three-quarters of its exports to the United States, and tariffs imposed by Trump -- particularly on the automotive and steel sectors -- are already damaging the economy.