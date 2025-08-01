Trump's tariffs: What has changed and who is affected

WASHINGTON: A range of new tariffs are expected to take effect Friday on most US trading partners, with separate sector specific duties -- on copper -- also coming into place.

As the countdown began towards his deadline, President Donald Trump unveiled a flurry of trade announcements including a deal with South Korea to avert higher levies, and postponement of a planned tariff hike on Mexican goods.

AFP takes a look at the most recent developments:

Mexico

Trump said Thursday he would delay imposing higher tariffs on Mexican imports, pushing back their rollout by 90 days.

The decision came after he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The US leader had originally threatened to raise tariffs on Mexican products from 25 percent to 30 percent come August 1, citing a lack of progress in flows of illicit fentanyl.

Goods entering the United States under an existing North American trade deal -- covering a wide swath of items -- have been spared.