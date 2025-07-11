Donald Trump says Canada to face 35 percent tariff rate starting August 1

WASHINGTON: Canada will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting August 1, President Donald Trump said Thursday in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

It was the latest of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday, as he continues to pursue his trade war threats against dozens of economies.

Canada and the US are locked in trade negotiations in hopes to reach a deal by July 21 and the latest threat seemed to put that deadline in jeopardy.

Canada and Mexico are both trying to find ways to satisfy Trump so that the free trade deal uniting the three countries - known as the USMCA - can be put back on track.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaced the previous NAFTA accord in July 2020, after Trump successfully pushed for a renegotiation during his first term in office.

It was due to be reviewed by July next year, but Trump accelerated the process by launching his trade wars after he took office in January.