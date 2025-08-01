Want lasting and stable peace in Ukraine, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: Russia wants a "lasting and stable peace" in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, adding that Moscow's conditions for peace remained unchanged as Kyiv repeated its call for a leaders' meeting.

Putin has consistently rejected calls to pause his nearly three-and-a-half year assault on Ukraine despite growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who issued a 10-day ultimatum earlier this week to stop the fighting.

"We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries," Putin told reporters.

But he added that "the conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same".