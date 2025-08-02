Seven more Palestinians, including a child, die from starvation in Gaza amid Israel's aid blockade

Seven more Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the past 24 hours due to starvation induced by Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the director of Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital said.

This has raised the death toll of Palestinians who have died from hunger and starvation to 169, including 93 children.

17-year-old Atef Abu Khater, who died from hunger on Saturday, used to be a local sports champion, according to media reports.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has described the children in Gaza affected by Israel's aid blockade as "walking corpses."

Children arriving at UNRWA clinics are skeletal, listless, and dangerously close to death. Without urgent nutritional treatment, they won’t survive, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini had said.

"Families are no longer coping; they are breaking. Parents are too hungry to feed their children. They can’t even follow basic medical instructions. Their very existence is under threat," he said.

"This is not a crisis. It’s a collapse," he stressed.

'We're like dogs chasing bones'

Even as Israel has allowed limited aid to be air dropped into Gaza, after months long blockade of all kinds of humanitarian assistance, starving Palestinians are finding it far from a relief.