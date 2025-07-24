'They are walking corpses': UNRWA says one in five Gaza children malnourished, over 100 died of starvation

“People in Gaza are neither dead nor alive. They are walking corpses.”

This was the haunting message from a UNRWA staff on the ground this morning, " UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.

In the heart of a war-ravaged enclave, the situation has spiraled into a catastrophic emergency.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), one in every five children in Gaza City is now malnourished, with the number growing by the day.

More than 100 people, most of them children have already died from hunger.

"UNRWA’s frontline health workers are now fainting on duty. They survive on a single, meager meal a day, often just lentils, if that. “When the caretakers collapse, so does the entire system,” Lazzarini said.