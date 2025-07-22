Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours

GAZA: The head of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City said on Tuesday that 21 children had died across the Palestinian territory in the past three days "due to malnutrition and starvation".

"These deaths were recorded at hospitals in Gaza, including Al-Shifa in Gaza City, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah and Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis... over the past 72 hours," Mohammed Abu Salmiya told reporters.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday evening that "the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing" in Gaza, and that there were growing reports of children and adults with malnutrition.

Abu Salmiya told reporters that new cases of malnutrition and starvation were arriving at Gaza's remaining functioning hospitals "every moment".

"We are heading towards alarming numbers of deaths due to the starvation inflicted on the people of Gaza," he added.