Health takes centre stage as world leaders gather for final plastic treaty talks in Geneva

GENEVA: As world leaders, negotiators, and scientists converge in Geneva from August 5 to14 for what could be the final round of talks on the Global Plastics Treaty, a new report published by The Lancet has put health at the heart of the plastics debate.

The report, The Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics, describes plastic pollution as a “grave, growing, and under-recognised danger to human and planetary health,” and presents the most comprehensive assessment to date of the links between plastics and health across the full life cycle of plastic—from extraction and production to use and disposal.

This framing of the issue with a thrust on health could become a decisive force in Geneva, as countries struggle to align on contentious issues like capping plastic production, chemical bans, and funding mechanisms.

The Lancet report warns that plastic chemicals and microplastics now infiltrate every stage of human life—from fetal development to old age—and disproportionately harm vulnerable populations, including infants, pregnant women, workers, and fenceline communities.

The annual health-related economic losses associated with plastics are now estimated at over $1.5 trillion globally. Coinciding with the treaty negotiations, the Countdown on Health and Plastics is being launched as an independent global monitoring system, inspired by the successful Lancet Countdown on Climate Change.